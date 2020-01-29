State police at Indiana report Austin Seigh, of Robinson was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries after the Chevrolet Cavalier he was driving on Bowser Road in West Wheatfield Township lost control and struck a tree with its driver’s side door around 10:38 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27.
State police at Indiana report Michael Ellermeyer, 20, of Coal Run, Niko Howard, 18, of New Bethlehem, and Joseph McKendrick, 35, of Blairsville were cited for harassment after troopers were summoned to a home on Coal Run Road in Young Township for a report of threats around 6 p.m. Oct. 24.
Commented