State police at Greensburg report Shawn Himich, 23, of McKeesport was arrested and accused of harassment after an alleged incident around 1:12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at a home along Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to police, Himich pushed a 33-year-old Mount Pleasant woman during an argument, causing her to fall and bump her head on a bathroom wall. The woman also allegedly sustained a small scratch on her right thumb while attempting to grab a cell phone from Himich, police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 21-year-old Sunrise, Florida, man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop around 3:33 a.m. Dec. 8 near the intersection of Donohoe and Trongo roads in Unity Township. According to police, the vehicle smelled of burnt marijuana and the man admitted to recently smoking.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox driven north on Route 217 by Sandra J. Wolf, 53, of Derry veered left near the intersection of Route 217 and Chestnut Ridge Road and struck a tree around 3:10 p.m. Dec. 7. Wolf was charged with DUI, police said.
