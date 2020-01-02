State police at Greensburg report between 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, and 5 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, someone broke into a business on Garden Street in Hempfield Township and stole a green DeWalt laser valued at $600, a Milwaukee battery band saw valued at $400, a Milwaukee corded band saw valued at $300 and a 400-foot roll of green coated 3 AWG copper wire valued at $3,500 before fleeing the scene. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating criminal mischief after someone used neon pink spray paint to write what appears to be the letters “VP” onto a building at 1118 Millwood Road in Derry Township around 9:52 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated an alleged patient-on-patient sexual assault at Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township on Friday, Dec. 27 involving three male victims, ages 28, 41 and 70.
State police at Greensburg report a 52-year-old Greensburg woman’s debit card and checks were stolen around 2 p.m. Dec. 9 and the debit card was used at several locations, resulting in $1,009.39 being stolen from the woman’s account between Dec. 12 and Dec. 24. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
