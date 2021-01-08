State police at Greensburg report a 43-year-old Latrobe woman related to police that the back glass window of her 2019 Jeep Cherokee was shattered by an unknown object on Jay Street in Unity Township between 5 p.m. Jan. 5 and 7:10 a.m. Jan. 6. Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact state police at Greensburg.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2016 Ram 1500 traveling south on Mount Pleasant Road in Unity Township struck a deer which was attempting to run across the roadway with the vehicle’s front driver side bumper causing minor damage around 5:07 a.m. Monday, Jan. 4.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,736 incidents in the month of December. Of the 198 criminal offenses reported, 183 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 122 criminal offenses, making 128 arrests. Troopers responded to 98 crashes, two fatal, involving 25 injuries. Police investigated eight hit-and-run crashes, two fatal, and made 31 DUI arrests while responding to five DUI-related crashes, zero fatal. Troopers issued 648 traffic citations, 284 warnings and 21 seat belt citations. Police assisted 118 motorists and conducted 30 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
