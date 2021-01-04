State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2010 Toyota Tacoma driven west along Donohoe Road in Unity Township by Thomas M. Strader, 46, of Latrobe hit a slushy spot on the roadway, lost control and veered to the left striking a telephone police around 9:53 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31. Strader was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded around 3:23 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, to a residence on Lenhart Avenue in Hempfield Township for an inactive domestic in which a 45-year-old Irwin woman related that her boyfriend Brandon Bill, 30, of Irwin had pushed her during an argument. Bill was transported from the residence to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and was admitted for a mental health act. The woman related that she wished to follow state police to the hospital to fill out an involuntary commitment (302) petition, which was denied. She was advised not to follow Bill back to the residence and to file for a protection from abuse (PFA) for the safety of herself and children.
State police at Greensburg report Cam-ron Culver, 21, of Johnstown was arrested for driving under the influence following a traffic stop on a 2010 Mazda CX7 along Route 119 in Hempfield Township around 9:55 p.m. Dec. 13.
Commented