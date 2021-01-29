State police at Indiana report an unknown actor took possession of a 33-year-old Blairsville woman’s Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone that was located on a table in the Railhouse Bar on Route 286 in Black Lick Township and fled in an unknown direction around 11 p.m. Jan. 17.
State police at Kiski Valley report Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Megan’s Law violation on Learn Road in Bell Township around 12:52 p.m. Dec. 30.
State police at Kiski Valley report charges are pending against Dustin Sparks, 18, of Vandergrift and Aaliyah Zaffuto, 18, of Apollo following a drug-related incident which occurred around 4:49 p.m. Jan. 26 on Route 22 in Salem Township. According to police, troopers were dispatched to the BP gas station on Route 22 for a report of two individuals passed out behind the wheel of a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at the gas pumps. The trooper located the vehicle and the two individuals passed out upon arrival. The driver, Sparks, had his foot on the brake and the car in drive. The passenger, Zaffuto, was passed out over the middle console. After several attempts were made to wake both individuals, Sparks had removed his foot off the brake and vehicle began rolling forward. The trooper hit the driver’s side window several times with his paton, breaking it. With Sparks still passed out, the trooper steered the vehicle into the embankment to avoid other vehicles, put it in park and turned it off. Sparks was treated by medics and taken to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment and a blood draw. Zaffuto was given narcan by the medics and refused treatment. Zaffuto was transported to Kiski Valley, interviewed and released to her parents. Search warrants were obtained for both blood from Sparks and the vehicle. Blood was drawn from Sparks by Murrysville Medic One. A search warrant of the vehicle was made and 19 pills were seized. Sparks is on probation with Westmoreland County Juvenile Detention and Shelter and was transported to there where he was detained for a probation violation. Mutual Aid assisted troopers at the scene.
