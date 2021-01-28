State police at Indiana report troopers responded around 2 p.m. Dec. 20 to a burglary of a 67-year-old New Florence man at a residence on Clay Pike Road in West Wheatfield Township. Several items, including two chainsaws, wood planer, air conditioner and radio, valued at $1,050 total, were stolen from a locked garage, according to police. The investigation continues.
State police at Indiana report troopers served a warrant and drugs and paraphernalia were located on Marshall Heights Road in Burrell Township around 3:04 p.m. Jan. 15. The investigation remains active with charges pending.
State police at Indiana report Melissa Wynn, 41, of Bolivar was arrested after she attempted to contact a 30-year-old Indiana man whom she has a protection from abuse (PFA) order against and made continuous attempts to communicate with him around 12:10 a.m. Jan. 20. A citation has been filed through magisterial district court in Indiana County.
State police at Indiana report a 47-year-old Graceton man was arrested following a domestic involving a 51-year-old Graceton woman on 2nd Street in Center Township around 10:08 p.m. Jan. 23. Police say an argument began between the two over methamphetamines which led to a physical altercation in which the woman sustained major head trauma and was transported to the hospital via LifeFlight. The man was taken into custody for domestic violence and was lodged in Indiana County Jail.
State police at Greensburg report two people were injured when the driver of a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven along Wendel Road in Hempfield Township by Danielle R. Garland, 32, of Greensburg was distracted by a passenger seated in the rear view of her vehicle which caused her to rear end a 2018 BMW 540 driven by Jodi M. Conforti, 54, of Greensburg. Garland and Conforti, along with an 11-year-old passenger of the Toyota, were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to the hospital for treatment. Conforti and the 11-year-old sustained injury of unknown severity. Police say Garland was not wearing her seatbelt and was cited for careless driving.
