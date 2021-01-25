State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Lenhart Avenue in Hempfield Township around 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, for a report of a missing juvenile. Upon arrival it was discovered the juvenile had autism and other medical diagnoses. The juvenile was located by police around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, after wandering from the residence.
State police at Greensburg report an unknown actor entered a GetGo Station along Route 30 in Hempfield Township and obtained a bottle of wine valued at $13.99 around 5:29 a.m. Jan. 3. The man then excited the store and left in his vehicle. Police say he was wearing a black hat, glasses, camo jacket and black sweatpants. Police ask anyone with information to contact 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Nickelis Reagan, 32, of Latrobe was arrested for DUI following a two-vehicle crash involving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta and 2006 Ford on New Alexandria Street in Hempfield Township around 7:58 a.m. Nov. 28.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched around noon Jan. 10 to Forsterville Road in Hempfield Township for a report of fraud involving a 49-year-old Greensburg woman who related her employer received paperwork stating she applied for unemployment compensation which she did not apply for. The victim related she filed a fraud claim with unemployment compensation. Police ask anyone with information to contact 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report a 46-year-old Greensburg man was arrested and charged with harassment following a domestic altercation involving an 18-year-old Greensburg woman around 1:17 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22. During the police investigation, it was determined that the defendant grabbed, shoved and scratched the victim.
