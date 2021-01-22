State police at Greensburg report a 49-year-old Greensburg man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer for traffic violations along Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township around 12:13 a.m. Jan. 21.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when the operator of a 2020 Land Rover Discovery attempted to pass a vehicle on the left while making a left hand turn on Route 130 in Donegal Township around 9:58 p.m. Jan. 17. The operator of the Land Rover attempted to avoid collision, running off the left side of the roadway and striking a downed fence post. The Land Rover sustained minor damage, and its operator was cited for limitations on overtaking on the left.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were dispatched to a residence on Hillcrest Avenue in Derry Township to investigate an incident between two siblings that occurred between Dec. 26-30. Police say there was a dispute between the two that was handled by their parents.
State police at Kiski Valley report Daniel Owens, 37, of Greensburg was arrested for DUI after a 2017 Hyundai Elantra crashed on Old Route 66 in Salem Township with two children, ages 3 and 7 of Scottdale, in the vehicle around 5:45 p.m. Jan. 16.
State police at Kiski Valley report Scott Wigfield, 50, of Export was arrested following a domestic dispute with two Export women, ages 50 and 21, which occurred on Story Road in Salem Township around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 13. Harassment charges were filed with Magisterial District Justice Jason Buczak.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were dispatched to Story Road in Salem Township around 7:09 a.m. Jan. 19 to investigate an incident involving a 50-year-old Export man who failed to relinquish firearms per a protection from abuse (PFA) order as they were the defendant in the PFA order.
Commented