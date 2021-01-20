Latrobe police report Nicole Osborne, 38, of Latrobe was arrested for simple assault and harassment after verbal contact with Duane Shaffer, 53, of Latrobe became physical on Main Street in Latrobe around 8:33 p.m. Jan. 18. Police say Shaffer reported minor injuries. Osborne was arraigned and is being held in prison on $20,000 cash bond.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to a residence on Hunter Road in Hempfield Township after a 77-year-old Greensburg woman related that her debit card was used to withdraw $420.50 from an ATM at the Sunoco Gas Station located at 31 Mt. Pleasant St., Hempfield Township. The money was withdrawn through one transaction on Dec. 4 and two transactions on Dec. 31 by an unknown individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to a residence for a report of harassment by communication on Solomon Temple Road in Unity Township around 2:48 p.m. Jan. 4 after a 70-year-old Latrobe woman related her son’s ex-wife called her multiple times after being told to stop calling. Police say the victim blocked the phone number and then started receiving calls from random numbers and the caller would then hang up. She related she did not want anyone to be cited, but she just wanted the calls to stop. State police contacted the victim’s ex-daughter-in-law and advised her to stop calling the victim or she would be cited for harassment. She said she would stop calling, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to Technology Drive in Hempfield Township after a 62-year-old North Huntingdon Township man reported a burglary of $8,000 to $10,000 worth of power equipment and tools which occurred around 4:20 p.m. Nov. 26, according to reviewed surveillance footage. Police say a black pickup truck, with two white males in it, pulled up to the garage door, opened it and pulled into the facility. Approximately 15 minutes later, the truck pulled away and fled in an unknown direction, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288.
