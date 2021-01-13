Latrobe police report Mehedee Hasan, 35, of Greensburg and Hiago Pereira Garcia, 25, of Latrobe were transported to the hospital for medical treatment with injuries after a two-vehicle crash that occurred when a Hyundai Elantra driven by Garcia was traveling east on Lloyd Avenue in Latrobe near the Linden Street intersection and swerved into the westbound lane striking a vehicle driven by Hasan in the driver’s side front end around 1:21 a.m. Jan. 9. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Latrobe police report James V. Brasile, 55, of Latrobe was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after police were called to the parking lot of Rite Aid on Depot Street to investigate a man slumped over the steering wheel of a parked vehicle while it was still running.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2003 Dodge Durango driven along Beatty County Road in Unity Township by Alexis G. Bowman, 21, of Latrobe lost control, left the roadway, struck a hillside and rolled around 8:22 a.m. Dec. 27. Bowman was cited for not driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Greensburg report troopers from the station responded to 2,094 incidents in the month of December. Of the 75 criminal offenses reported, 73 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 57 criminal offenses, making 56 arrests. Police responded to 172 crashes involving 37 injuries, three fatal. Troopers responded to 10 DUI-related crashes and zero DUI-related fatalities. Police investigated 21 hit-and-run crashes and made 26 DUI arrests. Troopers issued 355 traffic citations and 423 warnings.
