Hit-and-run in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash Feb. 5 at 1:08 a.m. on Penn Manor Road east of Hamilton Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Cameron V. Starr of Manor was operating a 2012 Subaru Impreza west on Penn Manor Road when the vehicle struck a guide rail, traveled off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. Starr fled the scene.