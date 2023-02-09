Hit-and-run in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash Feb. 5 at 1:08 a.m. on Penn Manor Road east of Hamilton Street in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Cameron V. Starr of Manor was operating a 2012 Subaru Impreza west on Penn Manor Road when the vehicle struck a guide rail, traveled off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. Starr fled the scene.
PSP investigating DUI
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Feb. 6 at 5:01 p.m. at a Roosevelt Way location in New Alexandria. According to the report, troopers from PSP Greensburg and PSP Kiski Valley responded to the Sunoco gas station, located at 226 Roosevelt Way, New Alexandria, off of U.S. Route 119, for a welfare check of a 35-year-old Armbrust female. The suspect, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, appeared under the influence of controlled substances and related drug paraphernalia was inside her vehicle. She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to PSP Greensburg before being lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison.
Drugs found after alleged assault
State police at Greensburg investigated assault allegations which reportedly occurred Feb. 4. According to the report, during the investigation Feb. 5 at 5:51 p.m. at a Wagner Road location in Youngwood, an involved actor was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Endangering the welfare of children
State police at Greensburg report investigating alleged child endangerment Jan. 29 at 8:27 a.m. at Hampton Inn, 120 Bair Boulevard, New Stanton. According to the report, two children were found in a hallway of the hotel. Troopers tried to locate a guardian for two hours before a known 27-year-old Madison woman came to the lobby, indicating her children were missing and confirmed the children, ages 5 and 3, belonged to her. Housekeeping cleaned the defendant’s room as the incident was occurring and located suspected drugs. The defendant, who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, consented to a search of the room and her vehicle, which revealed a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia. Children and Youth Services were contacted and arrived at the scene. The children were later released to their grandmother. The defendant was transported to PSP Greensburg were charges were prepared. She was later arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bond.
Weather-related crash in St. Clair Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Feb. 1 at 7:40 a.m. in the vicinity of 235 Shannon Creek Road in St. Clair Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Realynne Mack of Homer City was traveling east on Shannon Creek Road in a 2019 Subaru XV Crosstrek when she failed to see ice on the roadway. Mack lost control of the vehicle, which exited the left side of the roadway before striking a tree and coming to final rest in a ditch.
PSP: DUI in Derry Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Jan. 28 at 1:42 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 982 and Bogles Lane in Derry Township. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford Escape for summary traffic violations. The driver, a Derry woman who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Criminal charges are pending.
Truck sideswipes guide rail, overturns
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 21 at 1:30 a.m. on Georges Station Road south of McWilliams Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 22-year-old Dakoda J. Brant of New Derry was operating a 2001 Chevrolet S10 north on Georges Station Road and left the right side of the roadway, striking the guide rail. The truck then overturned over a hillside, landing at final rest on the passenger side of the vehicle. Brant was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Backpack stolen from vehicle
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft from a motor vehicle Jan. 27 at 79 Ashley Drive, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 29-year-old Greensburg female told PSP her backpack was taken from her vehicle, a 2009 Hyundai Elantra, between 10 p.m. Jan. 27 and 9 a.m. Jan. 28. The backpack contained several personal items including an ID, miscellaneous cards, approximately $250 in cash and a gold Michael Kors watch. The immediate area was searched and there are currently no suspects.
One-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Feb. 1 at 5:54 p.m. on Tunnelton Road east of Pump Station Road in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, 19-year-old Amelia M. Scott of Saltsburg was operating a 2002 Ford Explorer when she traveled off of the east lane and struck a guide rail. The SUV then overturned and traveled down a steep embankment before coming to final rest upright against a tree. Scott suffered minor injuries and was transported privately to Indiana Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The vehicle was towed by Danser’s Towing. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Tunnelton Volunteer Fire Department.
