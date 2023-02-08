PSP searching for stolen vehicle
State police at New Stanton report investigating a fleeing and eluding incident Feb. 5 at 4:44 p.m. According to the report, PSP New Stanton was on patrol on Route 66 toll road northbound in the area of mile marker No. 3. Troopers ran the Pennsylvania license plate (LJE-6092) on a white 2019 Ford EcoSport. There is a small green sticker in the middle of the back/hatch window. The driver was a white male with dark short hair and a short beard. A traffic stop was attempted on Route 66 toll road north, just prior to the exit for U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. The driver turned off onto the ramp and proceeded up to the red traffic signal. The driver went through the red light westbound on Route 30. The driver ran through several red lights and stop signs, almost striking other vehicles before the pursuit was terminated by PSP. The vehicle was last seen going east on Grove Street in Jeannette. It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen sometime after 3 a.m. Feb. 5. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle’s current location or the driver’s identity should contact PSP New Stanton (reference incident No. 2023-155005).
PSP: Driver DUI, had concealed weapon without permit
State police at Greensburg report finding a 53-year-old Penn man passed out in his vehicle. According to the report, Matthew Burczyk was found to be DUI after being passed out behind the wheel of a 2006 Ford F250 Super Cab pickup truck Feb. 5 at 3:34 a.m. at an intersection in the vicinity of 400 Harrison Ave., Penn. Burczyk was unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon without a valid permit. He was transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await preliminary arraignment.
Over $15K in auto parts stolen from Central Westmoreland Technical SchoolState police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of auto parts valued at over $15,000 from Central Westmoreland Technical School along Arona Road in New Stanton. According to the report filed Jan. 7, a suspect had been trespassing on the campus and multiple vehicles on the campus have had parts stolen. Charges are pending against one suspect as the investigation is ongoing. Items stolen include scrap metal, welding filler rods, four exhaust systems, a door, a lock for a shed, a transmission line and a metal storage box.
Commercial vehicle strikes guide rail
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Feb. 3 on state Route 381 north of Auckerman Road in Donegal Township. According to the report, a 2019 International Harvester was traveling south on Route 381 approaching a left curve. The vehicle crossed onto the northbound lane and continued in a southeastern direction, striking the guide rail. The vehicle came to final rest across the entire roadway, facing southeast. It was later repositioned by Oaks Towing and was able to be driven from the scene after being straightened by the towing company. The guide rail sustained minor damage and the vehicle sustained minor wheel and rim damage. Investigators noted the roadway is not properly marked for weight restriction when traveling south prior to this location. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
ID theft reported in Sewickley Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Feb. 3 at 12:57 a.m. at a Buford Street location in Sewickley Township. According to the report, a vehicle was purchased in Maryland using the identity of a known 43-year-old Madison female.
Weather-related crash in Unity Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 25 at 8:24 a.m. on Brinkerton Road just south of Ivy Lane in Unity Township. According to the report, 23-year-old Heidi M. Smartnick of Greensburg was operating a 1999 Jeep Cherokee northbound on Brinkerton Road when the vehicle began to slide off the left side of the snow-covered road. Smartnick attempted to steer the Jeep back onto the roadway but struck the ditch off the left side of the roadway. The ditch then caused the Jeep to overturn onto its roof and come to final rest on the southbound lane of Brinkerton Road. PSP Greensburg was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Norvelt Volunteer Fire Department and Fordyce Towing. Smartnick was transported via Mutual Aid to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
