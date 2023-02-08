PSP searching for stolen vehicle

State police at New Stanton report investigating a fleeing and eluding incident Feb. 5 at 4:44 p.m. According to the report, PSP New Stanton was on patrol on Route 66 toll road northbound in the area of mile marker No. 3. Troopers ran the Pennsylvania license plate (LJE-6092) on a white 2019 Ford EcoSport. There is a small green sticker in the middle of the back/hatch window. The driver was a white male with dark short hair and a short beard. A traffic stop was attempted on Route 66 toll road north, just prior to the exit for U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. The driver turned off onto the ramp and proceeded up to the red traffic signal. The driver went through the red light westbound on Route 30. The driver ran through several red lights and stop signs, almost striking other vehicles before the pursuit was terminated by PSP. The vehicle was last seen going east on Grove Street in Jeannette. It was later discovered that the vehicle was stolen sometime after 3 a.m. Feb. 5. Anyone with information regarding the vehicle’s current location or the driver’s identity should contact PSP New Stanton (reference incident No. 2023-155005).