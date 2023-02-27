Crash in Mount Pleasant Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 22 at 4:23 p.m. on state Route 31 at its intersection with Claypike Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 43-year-old Christopher L. Gemas of Normalville. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Ford Escape operated by 42-year-old Amanda L. Trach of Lehighton. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling westbound on Route 31. Unit No. 2 was traveling eastbound on Route 31. Unit No. 1 went into the oncoming lane of travel while attempting to avoid striking a vehicle that was making a right turn. Unit No. 2 then struck unit No. 1, causing severe damage to both vehicles. The vehicles became disabled in the parking lot of T.P. Electric, which is located along the southern berm of Route 31. Trach suffered minor injuries and was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital. PSP was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Chuck Queer Towing and Nichelson Towing.