Crash in Mount Pleasant Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 22 at 4:23 p.m. on state Route 31 at its intersection with Claypike Road in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2004 Chevrolet Colorado operated by 43-year-old Christopher L. Gemas of Normalville. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Ford Escape operated by 42-year-old Amanda L. Trach of Lehighton. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling westbound on Route 31. Unit No. 2 was traveling eastbound on Route 31. Unit No. 1 went into the oncoming lane of travel while attempting to avoid striking a vehicle that was making a right turn. Unit No. 2 then struck unit No. 1, causing severe damage to both vehicles. The vehicles became disabled in the parking lot of T.P. Electric, which is located along the southern berm of Route 31. Trach suffered minor injuries and was transported to Excela Health Frick Hospital. PSP was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, Chuck Queer Towing and Nichelson Towing.
DUI reported in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view drugs) Feb. 24 at 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Highway and Grayhawk Court in Unity Township. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Escape for summary traffic violations. During the traffic stop, a known 29-year-old Jeannette male appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to be in possession of controlled substances. Criminal charges are pending. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Traffic stop uncovers illegal firearm
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop for summary traffic violations Feb. 24 at 1:18 p.m. on state Route 217 near Don Street in Derry Township. According to the report, a known Derry resident was found to be in possession of a Heritage Rough Rider .22 caliber revolver without a valid permit. The investigation is ongoing. The vehicle involved was a 2008 Ford Escape. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the driver.
Wildlife crash in Fairfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Feb. 23 at 8:15 p.m. on state Route 711 west of Longwood Drive in Fairfield Township. According to the report, 30-year-old Tyler J. Gorzelsky of Bolivar was operating a 2020 Kia Sportage north on Route 711 when a deer entered the roadway from the left side. The Kia struck the deer, causing moderate damage. A passenger, 32-year-old Daniel J. Wallace of Bolivar, was also in vehicle at the time of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 21 at 8:57 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Route 66 toll road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2009 Toyota Camry operated by 20-year-old MD R. Ahmed of Erie. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Dodge Dart operated by 35-year-old Christopher L. Ruffner of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling west on Route 30 in the left lane. Unit No. 1 was traveling east on Route 30. Unit No. 1 abruptly turned left on a red light into the westbound lanes of Route 30. Unit No. 2, facing a steady green light, struck unit No. 1 as it turned left. Both vehicles came to final rest in the intersection of Route 30 and Route 66 toll road southbound offramp. Ruffner suffered a minor injury.
