Punxsutawney man charged with DUI
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop Jan. 20 at 10:11 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 119 and Bothwell Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 40-year-old Thomas Pascuzzo of Punxsutawney was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance while driving a 2012 Nissan Altima. Pascuzzo was transported to PSP Greensburg barracks for a chemical test before being processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-2-01.
