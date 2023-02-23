DUI reported in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle DUI (on view alcohol) crash Feb. 19 at 2:12 a.m. on West 4th Avenue in Derry Township. According to the report, troopers were dispatched for a report of a one-vehicle crash onto a property owner’s yard. The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, 50-year-old Shawn C. Hall of Youngstown, was arrested for DUI. Hall was traveling south on West 4th Avenue when a deer reportedly jumped in front of his vehicle. Hall swerved to miss the deer, sideswiped a utility pole and came to final rest on property at 1412 W. 4th Ave., Derry Township. Troopers reported “heavy turfed up damage.”
