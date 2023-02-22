PSP: Irwin man slaps woman
State police at Greensburg report investigating a domestic-related incident Feb. 9 at 8:40 p.m. at a U.S. Route 119 location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 29-year-old Ronald Knight of Irwin slapped a known 30-year-old Irwin female. Knight was cited for the incident.
Driving behaviors lead to altercation
State police at Greensburg report investigating a physical altercation Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th and Lincoln streets in Bolivar. According to the report, 31-year-old Jason Smith of Bolivar struck a known 21-year-old Bolivar man on his face following an “incident related to driving behaviors.” Charges against Smith were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-09.
Car on sidewalk after DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Jan. 21 at 11:55 p.m. at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Penn Street in Export. According to the report, PSP was dispatched to the location for a report of a 2021 Hyundai Elantra that drove on a sidewalk. The driver, 39-year-old Nicholas Noble of Export, was charged with DUI.
Drug possession in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating drug possession following a traffic stop Feb. 19 at 4:38 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and Calandrella Lane in Bell Township. According to the report, a traffic stop was initiated for a non-moving violation. Contact was made with the driver, a 35-year-old Vandergrift female who had a suspended driver’s license. A passenger in the vehicle was found to be in possession of a vape pen with a cartridge containing THC oils. Charges for possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the vehicle’s occupants.
Derry woman charged with DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Jan. 23 at 2:53 a.m. at 1101 W. 4th Ave. in Derry Township. According to the report, PSP was dispatched for a report of an intoxicated female sitting in a 2015 Dodge Avenger in a gas station parking lot. Troopers arrived and arrested 51-year-old Melissa Lowe of Derry for DUI.
