Drugs found during traffic stop

State police at Greensburg report filing multiple charges following a Feb. 16 traffic stop in South Greensburg. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop Feb. 16 at 10:12 a.m. at the intersection of Fairview and Western avenues in South Greensburg for summary vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop, a 33-year-old Greensburg female was found to have an active warrant and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle involved was a 2006 Chevrolet Impala. The defendant was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.