Drugs found during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report filing multiple charges following a Feb. 16 traffic stop in South Greensburg. According to the report, troopers conducted a traffic stop Feb. 16 at 10:12 a.m. at the intersection of Fairview and Western avenues in South Greensburg for summary vehicle code violations. During the traffic stop, a 33-year-old Greensburg female was found to have an active warrant and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The vehicle involved was a 2006 Chevrolet Impala. The defendant was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
One-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Feb. 7 at 12:28 a.m. on state Route 136 at its intersection with West Newton Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 24-year-old Steven J. Forrai of Greensburg was operating a 2020 Honda Civic west on West Newton Road when for unknown reasons, the car left the westbound lane, crossed over a double yellow line and into the oncoming eastbound lane of travel. The car then left the left side of the roadway and struck a block wall. The Honda, which sustained disabling damage, came to final rest against a residence.
PSP: Man steals aunt’s debit card numbers
State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges against a 34-year-old Avonmore man after he reportedly stole his aunt’s debit card numbers. According to the report, John Puskar used the numbers to transfer money to himself through Cash App in order to gamble. The date and time of the alleged incident is listed as Jan. 17 at 12:33 a.m. at an Allegheny Avenue location in Avonmore. The victim is listed as a known 60-year-old Avonmore female.
U-turn leads to Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Jonnet Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu operated by 90-year-old James F. Baker of New Alexandria. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Jeep Cherokee operated by 29-year-old Ashley M. Bingham of Jeannette. The crash occurred when unit No. 1 conducted a U-turn on Route 22 and began to travel west in the east lane of travel. Both vehicles attempted to change lanes to avoid impact but subsequently collided, rendering both vehicles disabled. Both drivers were extricated from the vehicles and transported to area hospitals for evaluation. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Blairsville and New Alexandria volunteer fire departments, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Danser’s Towing.
Drug possession in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report filing drug charges stemming from an incident Feb. 17 at 12:20 a.m. at a Nelson Road location in Bell Township. According to the report, a burglary occurred at the location Feb. 14. While interviewing a 22-year-old Avonmore man who is involved in the case, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana along with related drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05.
Woman victim of sweepstakes scam
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception Feb. 17 at 10:40 a.m. at an Orchard Drive location in Derry Township. According to the report, a 91-year-old female victim told PSP she was defrauded $300 when she sent an unknown actor money. The actor, who claimed to be from Publishers Clearing House, advised the victim that she won a prize through their sweepstakes. In order to claim the prize money, the actor convinced the victim to send $300 to over a processing fee as part of the phone scam.
Commented