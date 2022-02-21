State police at Greensburg report that a truck and a plow truck collided at 8:28 p.m. Jan. 16, on Route 30 near the intersection with Route 982, in Unity Township. According to the report, the plow truck, a 2020 Mack, driven by Cyril J. Henry, 50, of Greensburg, was traveling in the right lane and a 2013 Ford F-150 XLT, driven by William J. McGinnis, 38, of Johnstown, was following behind it when he attempted to pass the plow and misjudged the distance needed to clear and struck the left rear bumper of the plow. No one was injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg are investigating an alleged assault that occurred on Jan. 25, at a Richmond Street residence in Derry Township. According to the report, a 30-year-old man reported a physical altercation in which the suspect wrapped both of his hands around his neck and pushed him to the ground. The victim told police that he could not breathe for approximately 20 to 30 seconds. The police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Greensburg responded at 11:20 a.m. Jan. 28, to a report of two fraudulent charges on a Hempfield Township man’s credit card. There are no suspects identified. The victim also relayed that the card has been canceled with the bank.
State police at Greensburg report that a four-year-old boy was allegedly assaulted by a foster parent at noon Jan. 26, at a home on Berky Acres Road in Unity Township. According to the report, the child suffered a visible injury to his face and head. Westmoreland County CYS was notified of the injuries and the child was removed from the household pending the results of the investigation.
State police at Greensburg investigated a report of identity theft at noon Jan. 26, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 68-year-old man received a letter from the unemployment office stating he had available funds, but the man had not filed for unemployment.
State police at Kiski Valley reported that someone removed wheels and tires from outside of a shop on Story Road in Salem Township at 4:18 p.m. Jan. 22. The V-Tech wheels and tires are worth an estimated $500.
State police at Kiski Valley report that someone gained access to a 71-year-old Salem Township woman’s bank account and removed $2,000 from it at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 21.
State police at Kiski Valley arrested Luke Ellenberger, 31, Samantha Buchinsky, 24, Kandi Fetter, 52, and Mark Confer, 64, all of Derry, following an incident involving disorderly conduct that occurred at 12:55 p.m. Jan. 30, on 4th Avenue in Derry Borough.
State police at Kiski Valley report that a 14-year-old girl from Latrobe reported that she was touched inappropriately while on a mission trip through her church at 9 a.m. July 24, in Connellsville. The investigation is continuing.
State police at Kiski Valley report that someone used a Salem Township man’s identity to file an unemployment claim. The state police are investigating, but want to remind the public to be careful when shopping online or sharing personal information online or over the phone. If anyone believes they’ve been the victim of identity theft, they should file a claim with unemployment compensation fraud and federal pandemic unemployment assistance fraud, and call the state Fraud Hotline at 1-800-692-7469, and start a recovery plan with the Federal Trade Commission by visiting www.identitytheft.gov.
State police at Kiski Valley reported that three individuals were cited for disorderly conduct for an incident that occurred at 11:27 a.m. Jan. 25, in Derry Township. The citations were filed against a 46-year Derry man, a 33-year-old Uniontown woman and a 38-year-old Derry woman through Magisterial District Judge Kelly Hua Hammers office in Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley responded to a report of a vehicle running with a man passed out in the front seat at 8:59 p.m. Jan. 28, on 3rd Avenue in Bell Township. Police arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence after finding the driver sitting in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running. He was transported to the station to have his blood drawn and processed, and then he was released to his father’s custody. Charges are pending results of the blood test.
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating the theft of a paycheck through the mail in Salem Township. According to the report, a Bank of America payroll check for a Delmont woman in the amount of $1,451.94 was stolen.
State police at Greensburg report that a vehicle parked in a parking lot was struck by another vehicle at 11 a.m. Jan. 27, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 1993 Pontiac Bonneville was unattended and parked in the 7-11 parking lot when another vehicle entered the lot from Route 136 and struck it before fleeing the scene south on Fosterville Road. The Pontiac sustained minor damage and was operable. The driver of the other vehicle still hasn’t been identified.
State police at Greensburg arrested a 43-year-old Uniontown man for allegedly fleeing the Speedway on Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield Township on foot after failing to pay for a packet of cigarettes, valued at $11.23, at 6:53 p.m. Jan. 31. After canvassing the area, police located the suspect and cited him for retail theft before releasing him. The cigarettes were returned to employees at the Speedway.
State police at Greensburg reported that sometime during October 2021 someone electronically applied for a $10,000 personal loan in the name of a 50-year-old woman in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling east on Depot Street Extension when the driver lost control around a curve just west of Milliron Church Road, overcorrected and left the road on the right side down a steep embankment and struck several small trees. The driver, a 17-year-old girl from New Stanton, reportedly suffered an injury of unknown severity in the crash. She was also cited by police with speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.