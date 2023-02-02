Active arrest warrant in Unity Township

State police at Kiski Valley report conducting a truck stop Jan. 5 at 4:21 p.m. in Unity Township. According to the report, a male actor was identified due to having an active arrest warrant. He was also found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing. The traffic stop involved a 2014 Ram 1500. The actor was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.