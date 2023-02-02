Active arrest warrant in Unity Township
State police at Kiski Valley report conducting a truck stop Jan. 5 at 4:21 p.m. in Unity Township. According to the report, a male actor was identified due to having an active arrest warrant. He was also found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. The investigation is ongoing. The traffic stop involved a 2014 Ram 1500. The actor was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Trailer stolen in New AlexandriaState police at Kiski Valley report investigating the theft of a 8-foot by 12-foot trailer Jan. 30 at 4:42 p.m. at a Church Street location in New Alexandria. The victim is a known 60-year-old Rochester Mills male.
Theft of services investigatedState police at Greensburg report being contacted Jan. 16 at 9:49 a.m. by a Unity Township resident who told troopers that a contractor had not completed his work after approximately eight months. The contractor was reportedly paid partially for his service. The payment for the construction contract was $3,320. The victim is a known 66-year-old Unity Township male. The contractor was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
