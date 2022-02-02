State police at Indiana report that both drivers and two young passengers had suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:17 p.m. Jan. 10, in Burrell Township, Indiana County. Police said that the crash occurred as a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, driven by Jessica D. Lytton, 28, of Seward, was traveling east and a 2000 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Carmen A. Fonzo, 60, of Cooperstown, was traveling west on Old William Penn Highway near Club Lane. The Chevrolet Trax attempted to turn left onto Club Lane and into the path of the Impala, which was traveling in the other lane, causing it to hit the Trax, which rolled over onto its side. Lytton was transported to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her two juvenile passengers also received medical transport, according to police. Fonzo was not transported. All victims were reported to be wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley arrested two Allegheny County men for cashing six forged checks from the Latrobe Municipal Authority’s commercial bank account totaling $10,605.78 in December at various Commercial Bank locations. According to police, the suspects were identified as Michael Machay, 35, of Butler, and Bryan McGraw, 29, of McKees Rocks.
State police at Kiski Valley investigated a multi-vehicle crash that occurred at 7:21 a.m. Jan. 11, in Derry Township. According to police, the crash occurred as a 2011 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Diana L. Bates, 76, of New Alexandria, failed to stop behind traffic that was stopped for a school bus, and struck a 2017 Mazda CX-5, driven by Emily M. Worcester, 21, of Homer City, which in turn rear-ended a 2014 Jeep Patriot, driven by Julie A. Beatty, 57, of Clarksburg. No one was injured in the crash, but police did cite Bates for speeding.
State police at Kiski Valley arrested Brenna Rice, 29, of Latrobe, for disorderly conduct following an incident at 10:52 a.m. Jan. 7, at the Kwik Fill on 4th Avenue in Derry Township.
Latrobe man arrested for suspicion of DUI after traffic stop
State police at Kiski Valley arrested Michael Martin, 46, of Latrobe, for suspicion of driving under the influence after troopers pulled him over and observed signs of intoxication at 8:29 p.m. Jan. 12. Police were called to Route 982 for reports of an erratic driver near Hickory Road and once troopers arrived, they witnessed Martin driving in an erratic manner, prompting them to initiate the traffic stop.
State police at Greensburg report that a Rostraver Township man is facing multiple charges following a stop of his 2008 Mercury Sable at noon Dec. 4, in Unity Township. According to police, Anthony Paul Garofalo, 43, was discovered to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and operation of a motor vehicle while his license was suspended due to a previous DUI.
He was later lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison pending arraignment on additional charges, including retail theft charges stepping from a reported theft at 11:29 a.m. on that same day at Wal-Mart in Unity Township. According to police, he is accused of taking a Stick Vacs Home Management Vacuum, valued at $279, and a Hot Wheels toy truck, valued at $99.
State police at Greensburg found evidence of child endangerment at 7 a.m. Dec. 6, at a home in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers observed multiple areas of three separate rooms with dog excrement that had been there so long it had absorbed into the carpet at a home where children, ages 12, 4, and 1, were present. Officers said they observed unhealthy living conditions on all floors of the residence.
Troopers obtained a search warrant for photographs, which was served the same day, and charges of child endangerment against Gregory Hall, 31, of Pittsburgh and Trisha Stout, 28, of Penn, were approved.
State police at Greensburg reported a one-vehicle crash involving a 2004 Honda Accord at 8:09 a.m. Jan. 14, on Route 30 in Hempfield Township.
According to the report, Julia G. Dandar, 22, of Irwin, lost control of her car and struck a concrete barrier and then continued across the road into a guide rail. She was not injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg were called to Wal-Mart in Unity Township at 10:32 p.m. Jan. 6, to investigate a theft by deception incident.
According to police, an unknown woman entered the store with someone known to be Scottie Krouse and selected several items, including a tool kit, that she previously had a cash receipt for and gave them to Krouse inside the store, who then returned them using the receipt.
Later, police identified the unknown woman to be Deanna Poska, someone who was barred from Walmart due to several retail theft incidents.
State police at Greensburg investigated a vehicle crash with possible injuries that occurred at 3:46 p.m. Jan. 14, at the intersection of Fosterville and Swede Hill roads in Hempfield Township.
Police report that a 2013 Subaru Forester, driven by a 17-year-old from Youngwood, was traveling south on Fosterville when it pulled into the intersection with Swede Hill Road. A 2008 Ford Edge, driven by Bryan R. Hall, 63, of Derry, was traveling east on Swede Hill and couldn’t avoid a collision with the Subaru.
Both drivers were transported to separate hospitals for treatment of possible injuries in the crash. The teen was cited for failing to stop at the stop sign, according to police.
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:24 a.m. Jan. 13, on Helman Street in Youngwood. A 2008 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, driven by Denise E. Palm, 54, of Greensburg, was traveling north on Route 119, when it was struck by a 2016 Ford Fusion, driven by Cynthia L. Umbel, 52, of Connellsville, that was traveling behind the Chrysler, according to police. Neither driver was injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg responded to a theft at 10:54 p.m. Dec. 30, at Carasella’s Pizza in Unity Township. According to police, a store employee stole a money bag containing $4,400 in cash.
State police at Greensburg responded to a call of a theft of $3,410.75 from a Mount Pleasant Township man at 11:21 a.m. Dec. 23. Police continue to investigate the incident.
State police at Greensburg arrested Timothy Rorabaugh, 54, of Derry, for suspicion of driving under the influence after a traffic stop at 7:20 p.m. Dec. 31, along Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to police, Rorabaugh’s 2007 Jeep Cherokee was pulled over and police witnessed signs of impairment. He was given a breath test, which was positive for alcohol.
State police at Greensburg are investigating the theft of a sewing machine from JoAnn Fabrics in Hempfield Township, at 10:34 a.m. Dec. 24. According to police, the sewing machine is described as a Patchwork 7285Q.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-832-3288.
