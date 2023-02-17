Public drunkenness reported in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report responding Feb. 12 at 2:47 a.m. to Live! Casino Pittsburgh, 5260 U.S. Route 30, Hempfield Township, due to a heavily intoxicated 39-year-old Morgantown, West Virgina, man in need of medical attention.
Retail theft in East Huntingdon Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft Jan. 9 at 8:38 p.m. at Walmart, 2100 Summit Ridge Plaza, East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 37-year-old Normalville female was identified and arrested for the theft of merchandise valued at $284.71. The investigation remains open. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the arrestee.
Bell Township apartment burglarized
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a burglary Feb. 14 at 7:50 p.m. at a Nelson Road apartment in Bell Township. According to the report, an unknown actor broke in the victim’s residence and stole a safe containing approximately $50,000 in cash and other miscellaneous items. The victim is listed as a known 22-year-old Avonmore male.
Apollo man arrested for DUI
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a DUI on Truxall Road at Bell Point Road in Bell Township. According to the report, PSP initiated a traffic stop Feb. 14 at 7:14 p.m. for a moving violation. Troopers found the driver to be intoxicated and incapable of safe driving. He was placed under arrest for DUI and other traffic related offenses. Charges are to be filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-05. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley listed the defendant as a known 58-year-old Apollo male.
ChildLine investigation request
State police at Kiski Valley report receiving a ChildLine investigation request stemming from an alleged corruption of minors incident in January at a Shaw Court location in Salem Township. After further investigation, trooper determined no criminal actions were committed. No charges were filed.
