PSP investigating PFA violation
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a PFA violation and burglary which reportedly occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at a Southwind Lane location in Derry Township. According to the report, the actor is a known 55-year-old Derry male and the victim is a known 61-year-old Derry female. The investigation continues.
Assault reported in Oklahoma
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an assault Jan. 19 at 2:08 a.m. at Hillview Tavern along Hancock Avenue in Oklahoma. According to the report, victims were a 27-year-old female and 43-year-old male, both of Apollo. The defendant is a known 31-year-old Apollo man. Charges are pending in Magisterial District Court No. 10-1-04. A public information release report provided by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify any of the involved parties.
Telephone scam reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating an attempted theft by deception Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. at a Hayes Avenue location in Export. According to the report, a 67-year-old Export female told PSP she was being scammed by phone. Prior to the victim sending any funds to the scammer, she summoned PSP which stopped the transaction prior to the victim losing any money. The scammer was reportedly attempting to steal $5,000.
Wreck in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle crash Feb. 8 at 5:12 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of state Route 981 in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1999 Freightliner Classic operated by 62-year-old Joseph R. Larock of DuBois. Unit No. 2 was a 2014 Ram operated by 46-year-old Eric W. Petrazio III of Pittsburgh. Unit No. 3 was a 2008 Nissan Altima operated by 57-year-old Harley N. Fox of Irwin. The crash occurred as unit No. 3 was stopped in the right westbound lane of Route 22 as traffic was stopped ahead at the intersection. Unit No. 2 was behind unit No. 3, also stopped in the right westbound lane of Route 22. Unit No. 1 was traveling west in the right westbound lane of Route 22, approaching unit No. 2. Unit No. 1 failed to stop and struck unit No. 2 from behind. Unit No. 2 was then pushed into unit No. 3. All vehicles came to final rest in the westbound lane of Route 22. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by the New Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department, Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Watt’s Truck Center.
PSP investigate damaged door
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief Feb. 8 at 4:12 p.m. at a Georgia Drive location in Derry Township. According to the report, unknown actor(s) damaged a door belonging to a known 31-year-old Derry Township female. The door is valued at $50.
Man takes car without consent
State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges after a New Alexandria man took a vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the report, the incident occurred Jan. 28 at 8:31 a.m. at a Dewey Lane location in Derry Township. Denton Krapf, 46, of New Alexandria, reportedly took a vehicle belonging to a known 51-year-old New Alexandria female without her consent.
Hit-and-run in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Feb. 9 at 3:26 p.m. on Porter Avenue at Scottdale Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Honda Accord. Unit No. 2 was a 2013 Ford Taurus. Unit No. 1 was a medical supply delivery driver attempting to reverse out of a parking spot. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2, which was parked directly behind unit No. 1, unloading a patient into the facility. As a result of the crash, unit No. 2 sustained minor damage which included dents and scratches along the driver side door. The driver of unit No. 1 left the scene because the driver of unit No. 2 initially left and proceeded into the building. The driver of unit No. 1 told police he did not realize he struck unit No. 2. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
PSP investigates fraudulent check
State police at Greensburg report investigating a fraudulent check late last year at Preferred Settlement Solutions in New Stanton. According to the report, an individual used a fraudulent check to withdraw money from an account owned by Preferred Settlement Solutions. The check was made out for $9,550. The incident occurred Oct. 18, 2022. The investigation is ongoing.
