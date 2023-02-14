PSP investigating PFA violation

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a PFA violation and burglary which reportedly occurred sometime between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Feb. 7 at a Southwind Lane location in Derry Township. According to the report, the actor is a known 55-year-old Derry male and the victim is a known 61-year-old Derry female. The investigation continues.