State police at Indiana report that someone vandalized the Dean’s Diner billboard along Route 22 in Burrell Township by spraying it with spray paint between 12:01 a.m. Dec. 25, and 1:37 p.m. Jan. 18. The vandalism caused an estimated $50 worth of damage.
State police at Indiana responded to a theft case where a 71-year-old Homer City woman gave a total of $8,000 to a person who was using a Facebook profile under the name “Joshua Oliva,” whom she thought was a romantic partner.
State police at Indiana are investigating an incident that occurred at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 14, where a 4-year-old girl fell into a pond at 1895 Aulds Run Rd. in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. The girl was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital for treatment. The investigation is continuing.
State police at Kiski Valley responded to a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:58 a.m. Jan. 20, in Derry Township. According to the report, a 2004 Ford F-150 XLT, driven by Tyler D. Pearsol, 19, of Bolivar, was headed north on Route 217, negotiating a left curve when the truck spun out of control, left the road and struck a mail and paper box and a concrete pillar, where it stopped on top of the pillar. Pearsol was cited by police with speeding after the accident. He was not hurt in the crash.
State police at Kiski Valley have charged Thomas W. Caldwell, 71, of Latrobe with disorderly conduct following an incident at 11:50 a.m. Jan. 20, at 274 Derbytown Rd., Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report that a one-vehicle crash occurred at 5:14 a.m. Jan. 20, in Salem Township. According to police, a 2007 Honda Civic, driven by William A. Bortz, 25, of Export, was traveling on Athena Drive when attempting to negotiate a left curve on a snow-covered road causing it to spin out of control and strike a large rock on the right side of the road. After impact, the wheel became separated from the car, causing the vehicle to slide down an embankment. Bortz was not injured, but left the scene without contacting the police. He was cited for speeding following the accident.
State police at Greensburg report that a 61-year-old woman was scammed into buying $1,000 worth of Visa gift cards at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 22., in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report that someone opened an unemployment claim in the name of a 48-year-old man from Stahlstown, Donegal Township, at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 21.
State police at Greensburg charged Matthew Allison, 37, of United, and Codee Allison, 31, of Josephine, with retail theft for stealing a $1 Mug root beer and a $1 lighter at 1:57 p.m. Jan. 20, from a dollar store on Mount Pleasant Road in Mount Pleasant Township.
State police at Greensburg arrested Galatea Zeglin, 20, of Mount Pleasant, following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 1:38 a.m. Jan. 20, on Slate Run Road. She was observed with signs of driving under the influence and taken into custody, with charges pending.
State police at Greensburg arrested the unidentified driver of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma on suspicion of driving under the influence following a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:29 p.m. Jan. 16, in Mount Pleasant Township, after the driver admitted to being heavily intoxicated. According to police, the driver was traveling on Claypike Road near Rodney Corner Café during heavy snow conditions when the truck spun around on the road. When the driver exited the vehicle, the truck wasn’t put in park and rolled backward through a fence and impacted a 2013 Ford Escape parked in a driveway.
State police at Greensburg report that a driver involved in a one-vehicle accident at 7:53 a.m. Jan. 14, in Hempfield Township, fled the scene after the crash. According to police, a Ford Focus was traveling west on Eisaman Road, went through a stop sign and continued crossing over Bristol Lane, hitting several shrubs near the driveway of 135 Bristol Ln., and coming to a rest in the grass by the driveway. Then, the driver turned in the grass, striking a boulder before changing direction as it fled from the area.
State police at Greensburg arrested a driver after responding to a report of an out-of-control driver at 5:54 p.m. Jan. 18, on St. Marys Road and Unity Street in Unity Township. When police arrived, the driver, a 47-year-old Latrobe man, had pulled over his 2001 Ford Ranger. After interviewing him, the driver admitted to drinking several alcoholic beverages prior to driving. He was transported to the Greensburg barracks where he consented to a breath test. He was processed and released to his sister’s custody.
