Crash reported in Hempfield Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 29 at 1:46 p.m. on Agnew Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 32-year-old Elbert L. Meeks of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was operating a 2019 Honda Civic north on Agnew Road. As Meeks approached a curve in the roadway south of Elbow Lane, he failed to properly negotiate the curve, traveled into the oncoming lane and then off the roadway. The car crashed into shrubs and also struck support wires for a utility pole. The Honda came to final rest at the point of impact bearing disabling damage. A 26-year-old passenger, Brittany G. Wilt of Jeannette, also was in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.