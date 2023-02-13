Crash reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 29 at 1:46 p.m. on Agnew Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 32-year-old Elbert L. Meeks of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was operating a 2019 Honda Civic north on Agnew Road. As Meeks approached a curve in the roadway south of Elbow Lane, he failed to properly negotiate the curve, traveled into the oncoming lane and then off the roadway. The car crashed into shrubs and also struck support wires for a utility pole. The Honda came to final rest at the point of impact bearing disabling damage. A 26-year-old passenger, Brittany G. Wilt of Jeannette, also was in the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Vehicle strikes trees off Route 56
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Jan. 28 at 7:39 p.m. on state Route 56 east of Hazel Street in St. Clair Township. According to the report, 19-year-old Emma K. Stuart of Johnstown was operating a 2014 Honda CRV west on Route 56 when the vehicle began to travel off the right shoulder of the roadway before crashing into trees. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
Two-vehicle crash in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 5 at 8:43 a.m. on Bell Point Road north of Coal Hollow Road in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Ford F250 operated by 42-year-old Danny A. Hull Jr. of Washington. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Subaru Impreza operated by 24-year-old Matthew D. McCullough of Apollo. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 proceeded after stopping without clearance, subsequently pulling out into the path of unit No. 2, which was traveling northbound on Bell Point Road.
Minor injuries in Salem Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 2 at 2:07 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Old William Penn Highway in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2021 Buick Envision operated by 40-year-old Marcus L. Jagodrinski of Apollo. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 69-year-old Scott A. Duff of Export. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling west in the right lane of Route 22 and failed to stop at the steady red signal for westbound traffic. Unit No. 2 was turning right from Old William Penn Highway onto Route 22 west and was struck by unit No 1. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were towed by Gombach Towing. Jagodrinski suffered minor cuts to his left hand and Duff reported back pain. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, and airbags deployed in both vehicles. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Forbes Road and White Valley volunteer fire departments, and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Gombach Towing.
Minor damage in merging collision
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Feb. 3 at 5:49 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Oak Hill Road in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1997 Ford F150XLT and unit No. 2 was a 2012 Ford F250. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling in the right lane and struck unit No. 2 as unit No. 1 was merging into the left lane. The left rear of unit No. 1 struck the right front of unit No. 2. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene. No injuries were reported. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the drivers.
Domestic violence incident reported
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a domestic violence incident Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. at a Railroad Street location in Hyde Park. The suspect is a known 32-year-old Hyde Park male. The victim is a known 30-year-old Hyde Park female. The investigation continues. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
Window panes damaged in Export
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief which occurred sometime between 10 a.m. Feb. 1 and 11 a.m. Feb. 5 at an Italy Road location in Export. According to the report, unknown actor(s) used an unknown object to damage three panes of glass in a garage belonging to a known 56-year-old Export man. The damage is estimated at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Commented