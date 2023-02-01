Three-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash Jan. 27 at 6:20 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Thomas Built Bus (school bus) operated by 71-year-old Robert W. Phillips Sr. of Arona. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Mazda 3 operated by 56-year-old Eric M. Kostic of Latrobe. Unit No. 3 was a 2014 Nissan Altima operated by 35-year-old Samantha L. Sellinger of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was stopped in the left turn lane of Route 30 eastbound when it proceeded through a steady red signal. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 as it was proceeding through the intersection. Unit No. 3 struck unit No. 1 on the passenger side as it was making its way onto North Greengate Road. Unit No. 1 and unit No. 2 sustained minor damage and were drivable. Unit No. 3 sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported following the crash.