Three-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash Jan. 27 at 6:20 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2012 Thomas Built Bus (school bus) operated by 71-year-old Robert W. Phillips Sr. of Arona. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Mazda 3 operated by 56-year-old Eric M. Kostic of Latrobe. Unit No. 3 was a 2014 Nissan Altima operated by 35-year-old Samantha L. Sellinger of Greensburg. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was stopped in the left turn lane of Route 30 eastbound when it proceeded through a steady red signal. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 as it was proceeding through the intersection. Unit No. 3 struck unit No. 1 on the passenger side as it was making its way onto North Greengate Road. Unit No. 1 and unit No. 2 sustained minor damage and were drivable. Unit No. 3 sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported following the crash.
DUI reported in Hempfield TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Jan. 25 at 8:58 p.m. in the 300 block of Humphrey Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 56-year-old Kimberly Smith of Greensburg was stopped for traffic violations while operating a 2014 Lincoln Continental MKX. Smith showed signs of impairment and was arrested for suspicion of DUI. Charges for DUI were later filed at Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-01.
PSP investigates reckless endangermentState police at Greensburg report investigating an inactive domestic dispute Jan. 28 at 4:59 p.m. at a Gay Avenue location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, troopers discovered that while a 29-year-old Hempfield Township female victim was gathering her items, she heard the arrestee, a 35-year-old Hempfield Township male, “cock a handgun in the other room.” The victim and arrestee fought over the gun before the victim was able to obtain control. The arrestee was transported to PSP Greensburg for charges and processing. He was then transported to Westmoreland County Prison to await arraignment.
