State police report no one was injured when a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven south on Route 271 in Fairfield Township lost traction descending a hill near Shadow Drive and slid off the roadway and down an embankment around 8:41 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
State police at Greensburg report Christopher John Hilty, 31, of Greensburg was arrested and charged with robbery and other offenses after allegedly entering the Walmart store at 2200 Greengate Center in Hempfield Township around 8:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, entering the customer service area and brandishing a handgun while taking cash from a cash register before fleeing the scene.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2007 Pontiac G6 driven south on Route 711 in Fairfield Township by Lindsay M. Ahner, 29, of Stahlstown lost control around 9:13 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, and spun off the west shoulder of the roadway and down an embankment, rolling over twice before coming to rest on all four wheels about 20 feet off the roadway south of Wilpen Road. Ahner was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating after two men entered the Walmart store at 3100 Oakland Ave. in White Township around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, and one of the men purchased a 97-cent item with a $100 bill. When the cashier gave the man his change, the man allegedly started asking for certain bills back and kept changing his mind, eventually receiving a total of $298 in change after confusing the cashier.
