Attempted burglary
in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report that troopers uncovered forced entry during an attempted burglary at a home along Harvey Avenue in Hempfield Township at 1:54 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. The actor fled the scene prior to making full entry of the property, police said.
DUI, drug charges after Hempfield Twp. traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report that Michelle Bellish, 48, of Latrobe was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia following a traffic stop at 11:53 p.m. Jan. 28 at the intersection of Route 30 West and West Newton Road, Hempfield Township. The vehicle’s passenger, Leila Baker, 37, of New Derry, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
Greensburg man hit
with DUI charge
State police at Greensburg arrested James Wile, 55, of Greensburg for driving under the influence after authorities and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service workers found him unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a running vehicle at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 12 at the intersection of Mount Pleasant Road and Warwick Drive, Hempfield Township. At the scene, it was determined that Wile was under the influence of alcohol and numerous prescription drugs, police said. The case is under investigation, and DUI charges will be filed pending blood results.
Man attempts identity theft phone purchase in Youngwood
State police at Greensburg report at 1:17 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Youngwood Verizon Wireless store that a man attempted to purchase an iPhone 11 Pro Max valued at $1,110 by using another individual’s identity and debit card information. Police said the person attempting to make the purchase was described as a middle-aged Hispanic man with a thick accent who identified himself as “Paul Thorpe” and was using a Georgia driver’s license. The person, police said, was then seen leaving the store in a 2019 silver Dodge Durango with a North Carolina registration number (FMT6631) in an unknown direction.
Woman witnesses alleged altercation during traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, that a third party caller contacted authorities after she observed a woman being struck in the nose by a man while stopped at a red light on Route 30 East near Mountain Laurel Plaza in Unity Township.
Latrobe man arrested
after suspicion of DUI
State police at Greensburg report at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, that police responded to Jem Lane in Unity Township after Randy Green, 52, of Latrobe was overheard yelling in his vehicle. Upon arrival, police said Green showed signs of intoxication and he relayed that “he returned to his childhood neighborhood to reminisce on his memories while growing up and was listening to music.” Green was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, police said.
