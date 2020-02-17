State police at Greensburg report Tiffany Marcej, 36, of Mount Pleasant was arrested for stealing merchandise from the Macy’s store at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township around 2:58 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 after allegedly being caught by store loss prevention.
State police at Kiski Valley report John Poznick, 20, of Pittsburgh was accused of DUI following a traffic stop near the intersection of Lloyd Avenue and Chambers Street in Latrobe around 2:05 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person suffered a suspected minor injury when a 1999 Jeep Cherokee driven by Cynthia Kozlowski, 56, of Bradenville rear-ended a 2019 Honda Accord driven by Cheryl L. Miller, 74, of Latrobe as it attempted to make a left turn from Route 982 in Derry Township onto Harrison Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. Miller suffered a suspected minor injury, according to police. Kozlowski was cited for following too closely.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a home on Lambert Lane in Hempfield Township around 1:21 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 for a report of a burglary after the homeowner arrived home and found the rear door had been pried open and a safe was missing from inside the home. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were called to Southmoreland High School in East Huntingdon Township at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 for a report that a 16-year-old female student was in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report an unknown suspect approached a 72-year-old Mount Pleasant Township woman at her home on Claypike Road asking for money, and when the woman refused, the suspect allegedly threatened her and stole a Stihl model MS311 or MS391 chainsaw and air compressor from the property around 6:40 p.m. Feb. 10. According to police, the items stolen were valued at $1,000.
State police at Indiana report an unknown suspect opened an account using a 48-year-old West Wheatfield Township man’s personal information and attempted to send check requests to be paid, but was denied and the account was closed after PSECU detected fraudulent activity around 2:38 p.m. Feb. 1.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to the area of Route 22 and E. Pittsburgh Street in Salem Township around 9:04 p.m. Jan. 27 for a report of an erratic driver and conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Hyundai, arresting its driver, a 27-year-old Blairsville man, for suspicion of DUI. Police are continuing to investigate.
