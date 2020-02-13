Dawson man arrested
for assault in Latrobe
Latrobe police report Robert F. Keefer Jr., 26, of Dawson was arrested for simple assault after police were called to a home on the 300 block of Weldon Street in Latrobe for a domestic argument that became physical between Keefer and a 27-year-old Latrobe woman around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9.
No injuries reported after
trailer overturns in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2004 GM C7500 driven south on Route 66 in Salem Township took the ramp from Route 66 to Route 22 West and the load on a trailer hauled by the truck shifted, causing the trailer to overturn and block part of the ramp around 10:07 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12. The vehicle’s driver was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
Police investigating harassment incident in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating after a woman was struck from behind in the head and stomach while walking along Route 982 in Derry Township between Racer’s Bar and Sheetz around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
No injuries reported
in East Wheatfield Twp. crash
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2016 Honda Accord driven north on Route 403 in East Wheatfield Township by Michele A. McGinnis, 56, of New Florence struck a large boulder that had rolled onto the roadway from a hillside around 5:56 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. A second vehicle, a 2020 Chevrolet Impala driven by Ameet Kumar, 30, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was also involved in the crash, according to police.
Two cited for harassment
in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report Kathleen Heider, 57, and Norman W. Ferguson, 58, both of Greensburg, were cited for harassment after Heider allegedly bit Ferguson’s arm and Ferguson allegedly struck Heider in the head during an incident around 9:38 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at a home on the 200 block of Apple Jack Lane in Hempfield Township.
No injuries reported in
Derry Twp. hit-and-run
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado driven north on Route 982 in Derry Township by John G. Struble, 20, of Youngstown lost control and struck a utility pole near the intersection of Route 982 and Raymond Avenue around 4:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7. According to police, the truck continued north off the roadway and struck a ditch before Struble regained control and drove south on Route 982, crossing the northbound lane and striking another utility pole. Both Struble and a passenger allegedly fled the scene and were located later by police. Struble was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Police investigating phone scam
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after a 25-year-old Greensburg man allegedly provided redeemable codes from a gift card to an unknown suspect over the phone around 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Injuries reported in
Loyalhanna Twp. crash
State police at Kiski Valley report two people suffered suspected minor injuries when a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Brenda L. Henry, 62, of Blairsville failed to come to a complete stop and struck a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brett A. Heeter, 28, of Rimersburg near the intersection of routes 981 and 286 around 4:18 p.m. Feb. 4. Henry and a passenger in the PT Cruiser, Dennis E. Shaffor, 64, of Clarksburg suffered suspected minor injuries, according to police.
Electronics stolen from
Burrell Twp. Walmart
State police at Indiana report a suspect identified in the police report only as Hafer entered the Walmart store at 300 Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township and stole an Apple Watch Series 4 and a Fitbit Versa Lite Edition from a case in the electronics section around 7:59 a.m. Feb. 2. The items were valued at $598. The suspect allegedly fled the scene in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.
Counterfeit $100 bill used
at Hempfield Twp. store
State police at Greensburg report the loss prevention team at the Gabe’s store at 801 N. Greengate Road in Hempfield Township discovered a counterfeit $100 bill that was rejected from a money counting authorization machine around 4:52 p.m. Jan. 27. According to police, the counterfeit bill was passed during a transaction on Jan. 26.
Police investigating alleged drug possession in Derry Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are continuing to investigate after allegedly discovering drug paraphernalia during a consent search of a vehicle following a traffic stop along Walnut Drive in Derry Township around 9:17 p.m. Jan. 4.
Commented