State police at Kiski Valley investigated a ChildLine report from Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau and District Attorney’s Office for an alleged incident along Congruity Road in Salem Township between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 8.
State police at Indiana report a 27-year-old Michigan woman and a 36-year-old Mount Pleasant man were cited for disorderly conduct after attempting to seek medical attention at Indiana Regional Medical Center around 7:01 a.m. Feb. 25. While inside the emergency room, both defendants began to yell and scream, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley investigated a report of a failure to relinquish firearm(s) per a Protection From Abuse (PFA) order at 455 McCullough Road in Derry Township around 12:08 p.m. Feb. 5.
State police at Greensburg report Cayla Mendez, 24, of Greensburg was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a multiple vehicle crash near Route 30 West and Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township around 11:19 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report Alan Halverson, 24, of Rockwood was arrested for DUI following a single-vehicle crash near Route 31 and Woods Creek Drive in Donegal Township around 1:25 a.m. Feb. 25. He faces DUI charges.
