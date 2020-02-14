State police at Greensburg report Richard A. Jones, 39, of Mount Pleasant was cited for harassment after allegedly grabbing a 33-year-old Mount Pleasant woman’s arms and throwing her to the ground during an altercation around 12:05 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at a location along Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township.
State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating after someone stole $1,750 from a 41-year-old Unity Township woman on Jan. 24 after stealing her personal bank account information.
