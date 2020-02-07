State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2002 Acura TL driven east on Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township lost control and left the roadway around 11:41 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, and struck an electric wire fence and hay feeder. The vehicle’s driver, not identified in the police report, was arrested for DUI and cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic, police said.
State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating after Diana Floyd, 65, was found dead in her home on Ben Franklin Road South in White Township at 4:33 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
State police at Greensburg report someone stole a black Walther PPS .40-caliber pistol valued at $360, six rounds of Federal Arms ammunition, a black Pro-Tech holster and a black Crown Royal bag from inside at 2019 Subaru Outback while the vehicle was parked at a location along Zufall Road in Fairfield Township around 3:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5.
State police at Greensburg report a 45-year-old Irwin man was charged with simple assault and harassment after allegedly injuring a 39-year-old Herminie woman during an argument at a home on Wendel Road in Hempfield Township around 8:35 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3.
State police at Greensburg report a woman contacted police on Jan. 18 to report that her personal firearm was missing from her home after her husband had moved all of his personal belongings to a storage unit. The firearm was later located at the storage unit.
