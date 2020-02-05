State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2014 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Chester V. Lorenzi, 59, of Greensburg failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Georges Station and Donohoe roads and struck a 2006 Ford Ecoline E-250 driven by Kenneth A. Monroe, 63, of Derry as it was crossing the intersection around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Lorenzi was accused of DUI, police said.
State police at Indiana report a 36-year-old Blairsville woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on Route 22 East near its intersection with Clark Road in West Wheatfield Township around 9:25 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3. The woman was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report an unspecified suspect was charged with theft after allegedly taking a 37-year-old New Alexandria woman’s cell phone valued at $65 and refusing to return it during an incident at a location along Route 981 in Derry Township around 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.
State police at Greensburg report two people were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after a 2016 Ford Edge driven south on Route 819 in Mount Pleasant Township by Nicole P. Tempest, 31, of Mount Pleasant drifted into the northbound lane and struck a 2018 Jaguar XF driven north by Garrett J. Muir, 32, of Mount Pleasant around 4:51 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Muir and a passenger in the vehicle, Stephanie M. Muir, 30, of Mount Pleasant, were transported for medical treatment. A 2-year-old boy who was a passenger in the vehicle was not injured, police said. Tempest and a 2-year-old boy riding in her vehicle were not injured, according to police. Tempest was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police report unknown actors scammed a 56-year-old Greensburg woman out of about $12,601.37 as of Jan. 23. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Greensburg report a 26-year-old Hunker woman was defrauded of $2,200 through an online pet adoption scam reported to police on Jan. 23. Troopers are continuing to investigate.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 2,100 incidents in the month of January. Of the 246 criminal offenses reported, 229 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 193 criminal offenses, making 180 arrests. Police responded to 83 crashes involving 13 injuries and one fatality. Troopers made 31 DUI arrests and responded to six DUI-related crashes and 13 hit-and-run crashes. Police issued 1,182 traffic citations, 376 warnings, 24 seat belt citations and two child safety seat citations. Troopers assisted 42 motorists and conducted 42 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
