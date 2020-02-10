State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2013 Chevrolet Spark driven west on Business Route 66 in Hempfield Township by Courtney E. Sarver, 23, of Confluence left its lane and struck the concrete center median and rolled over onto its roof around 8:31 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
State police at Indiana report troopers executed a search warrant at a home on Front Street in West Wheatfield Township around 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, and a search of the home yielded 20 grams of methamphetamine, 41 grams of powdered cocaine, various prescription pills, marijuana, digital scales and drug packaging materials as well as three handguns. Police arrested the homeowner, Adam Lee Garland, 43, of Robinson and charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges against the other occupants of the home are pending, police said.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating after items were stolen from inside a mailbox on Orchard Drive in Derry Township around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. The property was recovered and returned to the owner.
State police at Greensburg report Joshua Boring, 30, of Sandy Lake was charged after allegedly using a New Florence woman’s vehicle without permission around 11:40 a.m. Jan. 29 and taking a pack of men’s socks, an OralB electric toothbrush, a black hooded sweatshirt and an auxiliary cord from inside the vehicle. The items were valued at $48.
State police at Kiski Valley report Jakob O’Brien, 21, of Latrobe was arrested after an alleged physical altercation with a 21-year-old Latrobe woman around 3:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at a location near Armstrong and Mitchell drives in Derry Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to a report of burglary and arson at 627 Story Road in Salem Township. A rear exterior door valued at $100 was damaged during the alleged incident, which occurred between noon Jan. 23 and 10:04 a.m. Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-697-5780.
