State police at Kiski Valley report Melissa Gourley, 46, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, theft, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness after Gourley was allegedly caught on surveillance video removing a victim’s purse from her car and leaving Niki’s Quick Six with the purse. When troopers made contact with Gourley around 2:40 a.m. Feb. 18 on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in Oklahoma Borough, the purse and its contents were allegedly in the bed of a truck Gourley had been driving. Gourley allegedly became combative with troopers and kicked a trooper as she was being loaded into a patrol vehicle.
State police at Indiana report a 51-year-old Black Lick woman told police her Keystone Sporting Arms Cricket single-shot .22-caliber rifle had been stolen from a location on Old Indiana Road in Burrell Township between 9 a.m. Feb. 4 and 9 a.m. Feb. 5. Police are investigating.
