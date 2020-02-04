State police at Kiski Valley report Frank C. Tarpay, 30, of Export was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with a suspected minor injury after the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving west on Story Road in Salem Township lost control on the snow covered road, traveled across the eastbound lane and spun into a utility pole around 10:24 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. Tarpay was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Greensburg report a 35-year-old Derry man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop around 1:32 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, on the 500 block of New Alexandria Road in Greensburg. Troopers seized numerous methamphetamine related items during the stop, police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 62-year-old New Stanton man had $9,800 in prepaid gift cards stolen from him online between Jan. 24-27 before looking up the Facebook Fraud team and learning the website he had been on was fraudulent. Police said there were no leads on identifying a suspect.
State police at Greensburg report a 38-year-old Champion woman was charged after allegedly assaulting another person at a home on Lower Court Road in Donegal Township around 1:56 p.m. Jan. 26 and then resisted arrest and physically wrestled with police outside the home.
State police at Greensburg report someone attempted to break into Bell’s Banquet Hall along Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township around 7:08 p.m. Jan. 24, but triggered the alarm and fled the scene.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating an alleged incident of child endangerment that occurred in September or October 2019 at a location on N. Chestnut Street Extension in Derry Township.
