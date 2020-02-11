State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Robert R. Withrow, 57, of Latrobe traveled off the southbound lane of Route 982 just north of Sandy Avenue in Derry Township around 7:47 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, and struck a guide rail. Withrow was cited for not driving on the right side of the roadway.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2007 Ford Ranger driven south on Route 217 in Derry Township by Mark P. Duchesneau, 42, of Indiana lost control on the snow- and ice-covered road and overturned around 8:41 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Duchesneau was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2005 Toyota 4-Runner driven south on Route 819 in Salem Township by Paul W. Korchok, 64, of Saltsburg lost control on the snow-covered roadway and struck several trees around 7:17 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2014 Subaru Outback driven south on Route 119 in Salem Township by Rebecca N. McDermid, 32, of New Alexandria lost control on the snow-covered roadway, left the road and struck a utility pole around 7:39 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
State police at Kiski Valley report two people were injured when a 2014 Dodge Durango driven by Krystal R. Pizarchik, 34, of Latrobe rear-ended a 2018 Jeep Wrangler driven by Dana D. Anderson, 48, of Latrobe as it slowed for traffic on a snow-covered Route 217 in Derry Township around 7:49 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7. Both drivers were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Pizarchik was cited for following too closely.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2017 Ram 2500 driven south on Route 981 just south of Main Street in Bell Township by Frederick W. Bowes, 22, of Monroeville spun on the snow-covered roadway and struck a guide rail around 7:14 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
