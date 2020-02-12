State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old Acme girl at a location along Route 31 in Donegal Township between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. According to police, the girl said she had been sexually assaulted by a known male suspect. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.