State police at Greensburg report troopers are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old Acme girl at a location along Route 31 in Donegal Township between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10. According to police, the girl said she had been sexually assaulted by a known male suspect. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Budget process talks prompt New Alex council drama
- Ligonier Township approves lodge, hall for camp and conference center
- SVC women rout Bethany
- Ligonier Twp. golden retriever becomes fan favorite at Westminster dog show
- Stephen helps SVC men defeat Bethany ( W.Va.)
- Trojans enter 10 wrestlers in section individual tourney
- Excela used special CPAP for baby for first time
- DA basketball teams in WPIAL playoff doubleheader
- Gaming industry veteran named GM of Westmoreland mini-casino
- GLSD building principals present assessment data to board members
Most Popular
Articles
- LVSD board OKs survey to offer youth perspective to Ligonier Borough officials
- Many strange incidents in 2019 UFO report
- Elmer E. Knupp Jr.
- Joshua I. Dias
- DASB approves contract for Derry Stadium improvements
- Latrobe bids farewell to one city manager, welcomes back another
- Mutual Aid Ambulance dismisses CEO, others
- P-T denies Lady Wildcats playoff sport for second year in row
- Wildcats eliminated from playoff contention following loss at Hempfield Area
- State Labor and Industry secretary tours programs at EWCTC
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented