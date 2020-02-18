State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2019 Ford F-450 driven east on Route 22 by Edward J. Murray, 52, of South Park failed to see a red light at the intersection of Route 22 and Jonnet Road in Derry Township during foggy conditions around 7:39 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17 and struck a 2010 Toyota Camry driven by Jamie K. Skirboll, 46, of Blairsville that had the right of way. Murray was cited for not driving at a safe speed.