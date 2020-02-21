State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Club Lane and Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township, scraping the right rear fender of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu that was turning into the parking lot of the Walmart store nearby and causing the Malibu to strike a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox head-on as it approached the intersection to leave the parking lot around 7:43 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. The driver of the Silverado was cited for failing to obey stop signs and yield signs.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers dispatched to conduct a welfare check at 4926 Route 819 in Bell Township around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 encountered a 30-year-old Apollo man who had an outstanding warrant and took the man into custody. According to police, the man was found to be in possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report two people were injured when a 2020 Freightliner truck driven south on Route 66 by Shaune S. Krajzel, 52, of Fayette City was approaching the intersection of routes 66 and 22 in Salem Township and failed to stop at a steady red signal, striking the driver’s side door of a 2016 Ford Transit driven by Robert J. Law, 31, of Ford Cliff as it proceeded through the intersection to turn left onto Route 66 North around 3:44 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. According to police, both drivers were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. Krajzel was cited for failing to obey traffic control signals.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers were dispatched to 535 McFarland Road in Derry Township around 3:30 p.m. for a report of harassment by physical contact. Police are continuing to investigate.
