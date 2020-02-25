State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a care facility along Industrial Park Road in Hempfield Township for a 70-year-old woman who was cutting her wrists with a razor blade and stabbing herself in the chest above the heart with a pair of tweezers around 12:10 a.m. Feb. 8. According to police, a licensed practical nurse (LPN) was making her rounds and heard the woman yelling, “I want to die and be with my family.” The woman was transported to AHN Forbes Hospital in Monroeville via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for treatment after the nurse began to administer first aid.
