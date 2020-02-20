Latrobe police report Michael James Hill, 59, of Latrobe was arrested for driving under the influence following a routine traffic stop on the vehicle Hill was driving on West Grant Street in Latrobe on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Latrobe police report Patrick S. Barry, 32, of Latrobe was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on the vehicle Barry was driving near the intersection of Truman Avenue and St. Clair Street in Latrobe on Thursday, Feb. 13.
State police at Greensburg report a 47-year-old New Florence woman contacted police on Sunday, Feb. 16 to report someone had stolen a wallet from inside a 2017 Jeep Wrangler parked on the 100 block of 15th Street in New Florence Borough. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report a 25-year-old Greensburg man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop for speeding and other traffic violations around 3:06 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 16 on Route 30 East near Toll Route 66 in Hempfield Township.
State police at Indiana report Chad W. Caldwell, 43, of Armagh was charged during the month of January with an excessive speed violation after traveling at 118 mph in a 55 mph zone in Indiana County. Police said “motorists who choose to drive at excessive speeds often place themselves, their passengers, other motorists, pedestrians, highway maintenance workers and first responders at increased risk of injury or death.”
