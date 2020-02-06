State police at Indiana report Nicole Elliott, 36, and James Elliott, 31, both of Blairsville, were charged with scattering rubbish on Wednesday, Feb. 5, after three bags of garbage were dumped along Old Mission Road in Brush Valley Township, Indiana County. According to police, Brush Valley Township employees discovered trash in the bags belonging to both Elliotts, who initially denied dumping the trash.
State police at Indiana report a 35-year-old McIntyre man was found passed out in a parked vehicle on Main Street in Burrell Township after allegedly overdosing. Police said the man was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, unidentified pills and two strips of Suboxone, as well as various drug paraphernalia. The man was treated at Indiana Regional Medical Center, police said. Charges are pending.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating the alleged statutory sexual assault of a 15-year-old Derry girl on July 1 at a home in the area of W. Maiden Street and Jefferson Avenue in the City of Washington.
