State police at Greensburg report troopers responding to a domestic incident at 141 Love Ave. at Seward Manor in St. Clair Township discovered a 15-year-old male of New Florence to have struck his father and caused a disturbance outside of the residence around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Charges were filed with the corresponding District Court.
State police at Indiana report Kenneth Bowser, 42, of Derry was arrested for stealing $78.34 worth of various food and household items with an unknown accomplice from the Blairsville Walmart at 300 Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township, Indiana County, around 4:45 p.m. Feb. 17.
State police at Indiana report Kelli Kunkle, 24, of Saltsburg and Jacob Hoover, 25, of Indiana were arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia during an incident along Hospital Road in White Township, Indiana County, around 5:44 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Hoover was charged with possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and driving while suspended. He was taken to Indiana County Jail where he awaits arraignment. Charges on Kunkle will be prepared for drug paraphernalia through District Magistrate Susanne V. Steffee’s office.
State police at Indiana report a 27-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both of Black Lick, Indiana County, were arrested after leaving a 2-year-old child in their trailer along Cripps Street in Burrell Township by himself with the door wide open for approximately 1.5 hours around 12:18 p.m. Feb. 4. The arrestees were the child’s parent and stepparent. The child was subsequently removed from the household by Indiana County Child and Youth Services.
