State police at Kiski Valley report Curt A. Leonard, 52, of Latrobe suffered a minor injury when the 2013 Ford Focus he was driving westbound on Greenfield Road in Derry Township left the roadway while attempting to make a left curve and struck a utility pole around 8:36 p.m. Jan. 28. Leonard was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured at about 10:44 a.m. Jan. 31 when a 2015 GM Acadia driven east on Route 22 in Salem Township by Barbara L. Coy, 52, of Mount Pleasant began to spin counterclockwise and struck a guardrail. Coy was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Kiski Valley report an unknown vehicle exited the roadway and struck a series of mailboxes, a 2007 Chevrolet HHR and a 2009 Nissan Titan before striking a paper box along Lauffer Mine Road in Salem Township around 2 a.m. Jan. 30.
State police at Kiski Valley report criminal mischief charges are to be filed through District Justice Justin Buczak against a 74-year-old New Alexandria man who allegedly struck a 2018 Ford F250 Super Cab driven by a 49-year-old Belle Vernon man on Pump Station Road in Loyalhanna Township around 9:37 a.m. Jan. 28.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers are investigating a ChildLine report involving three children alleging sexual abuse on M and B Place in Derry Township around 11:19 a.m. Sept. 22.
State police at Indiana report an 18-year-old Jeannette woman was the subject of a criminal investigation and provided a false name to troopers during an incident on West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough around 11:43 a.m. Jan. 28.
State police at Greensburg report three people were arrested following a report of an assault that occurred Nov. 22 on Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township. Nicholas Ocvirek, 34, of Greensburg; Anthony Capo, 34, of Latrobe, and Stephanie Emerick, 31, of Youngwood are facing charges through the office of District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2016 Ram 2500 driven north on Route 217 in Burrell Township by Paul R. Grguric, 57, of Blairsville was making a left curve and moved to avoid a southbound vehicle striking the embankment and rolling onto its roof around 3:37 a.m. Jan. 31. Grguric was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2009 Hyundai Elantra driven south on Route 259 in West Wheatfield Township by a 17-year-old girl drove off the right side of the road and struck an embankment where the vehicle became stuck on a log. The road was covered in snow and slush at the time of the crash around 1:41 p.m. Dec. 25. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,892 incidents in the month of January. Of the 194 criminal offenses reported, 174 were determined to be founded. Troopers cleared 143 criminal offenses, making 149 arrests. Police responded to 72 crashes involving 27 injuries, zero fatal. Troopers responded to eight DUI-related crashes and zero DUI-related fatalities. Police investigated six hit-and-run crashes and made 26 DUI arrests. Troopers issued 403 traffic citations and 199 warnings.
State police at Greensburg report Kenneth Czarnecki, 21, of Greensburg was arrested around 2:50 a.m. Feb. 2. following an incident at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township after he was banned for 24 hours from the casino for carrying a prohibited weapon and later returned during before his 24-hour ban was lifted. He was observed by casino staff to have a loaded pistol magazine tucked into his waistband, and he removed from the casino floor and was discovered to be concealing a firearm for which he did not have a valid conceal carry permit due to it being revoked. He was arrested and transported to the state police at Greensburg station.
State police at Greensburg report Bethany M. Rhodes, 24, of Brownsville suffered a suspected minor injury when the 2018 Kia Rio she was driving on the Route 119 southbound ramp in Hempfield Township lost control and hit a guardrail around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 2. She was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for reported minor back pain. Rhodes was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
