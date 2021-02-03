State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated the death of a 79-year-old Latrobe woman at her residence on Spring Street in Derry Township around 9:01 a.m. Jan. 28. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Indiana report a 27-year-old Homer City woman stole $830 worth of virtual and physical lottery tickets from One Stop gas station on Route 56 in Armagh where she was employed without reimbursing the store between 4:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. Jan. 27.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 16-year-old Blairsville girl was located in Brentwood by Brentwood police around 5:47 p.m. Jan. 27 after she had reportedly run away from her residence on Yelletts Lane in Derry Township. She was transported to Monroeville by state police at Pittsburgh and then transported back to her residence.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado driven east on Route 22 in Burrell Township by Lauren C. Gechter, 20, of Wyomissing began to fish tail and lose control, leaving the roadway and striking a guardrail around 9:15 a.m. Jan. 31.
State police at Greensburg report Jerica Jeffrey, 27, of Latrobe was arrested after troopers were investigating a disturbance call at the Hostetter Hotel on Murray Avenue in Unity Township and discovered she was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of drugs around 4 p.m. Jan. 24. Police say Jeffrey also had an active warrant. She was transported to Westmoreland County Prison and charges were later filed through the office of District Judge Michael R. Mahady.
State police at Greensburg report troopers recently were dispatched to 191 Earnhardt Road in Hempfield Township for a report of a stolen license plate, Pennsylvania registration: ZCZ4596. The complainant, of Renegade Services, related he turned the vehicle over to Enterprise Fleet Management on Sept. 8, 2015. The plate was scanned on an E-ZPass license plate reader on Nov. 26. The license plate was entered into the National Crime Information Center on Jan. 25. Anyone with additional information should contact state police at Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report First Commonwealth Bank in New Stanton contacted police regarding a withdrawal attempt by a 69-year-old Greensburg woman for $10,000 that appeared suspicious around 10:53 a.m. Jan. 28. The woman was called via phone and “demanded to withdraw currency and buy gift cards and send them the numbers on the back by unknown actors from an unknown location,” according to a state police report. The woman related she did withdraw $5,000 on Jan. 6 and $5,740 on Jan. 27, purchasing gift cards and sending the pin codes to unknown actors.
State police at Greensburg report troopers were dispatched to 402 Millersdale Road in Hempfield Township for a report of several mailboxes being damaged around 3:50 p.m. Jan. 27. Anyone with information about the unknown actors should contact state police at Greensburg, 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a vehicle — believed to be a white Volkswagen Passat — proceeded from a stop sign without clearance and struck a 2020 Kia Soul driven by Jennifer L. Keghouche, 52, of Greensburg in the area of Greengate Center near Chick-fil-A restaurant in Hempfield Township around 6:06 p.m. Jan. 29. The suspected Volkswagen fled the scene.
