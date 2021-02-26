State police at Indiana report a 30-year-old Washington man was arrested for public drunkenness around 7:16 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 on Resort Plaza Drive in Burrell Township.
State police at Indiana report troopers from the station responded to 1,892 incidents in the month of January. Of the 194 criminal offenses reported, 174 were determined to be founded. Police cleared 143 criminal offenses, making 149 arrests. Troopers responded to 72 crashes, zero fatal, involving 27 injuries. Police investigated six hit-and-run crashes, zero fatal, and made 26 DUI arrests while responding to eight DUI-related crashes, zero fatal. Troopers issued 403 traffic citations, 199 warnings and 15 seat belt citations. Police assisted 31 motorists and conducted 40 commercial motor vehicle inspections.
State police at Greensburg report Justin Ramsey, 33, of Greensburg was arrested for suspicion of DUI after troopers observed a 2019 Chevrolet swerving within its lane and over the fog line on Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 2:25 a.m. Oct. 4. Criminal charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report James Robinson, 60, of Jeannette was arrested after troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe and discovered he was DUI-suspended with three prior convictions, had no vehicle insurance, and a suspended registration around 4:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, on North Greengate Road and Blair Street in Hempfield Township. Police say multiple other traffic violations were later discovered. Robinson was later released on scene. Charges are to be filed with District Judge Mark Mansour’s office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.