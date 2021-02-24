State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Westland Drive in Hempfield Township around 5:23 p.m. Jan. 28 for a 22-year-old Greensburg woman’s report of $9,400 that was stolen.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2005 Ford 500 lost control while attempting to make a left turn onto Old Airport Road in Hempfield Township and struck a fence off the eastern roadway, causing its front bumper to detach and rest in the travel lane of Slate Run Road around 11:28 p.m. Feb. 17. Later, a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle struck the bumper and sustained a flat tire. The operator of the Ford, whose name was withheld, was cited for driving without a valid insurance card.
State police at Greensburg report an unknown actor caused $500 in property damage to the Wimmerton Community Center after using their car to do donuts in the grass field around 2 a.m. Feb. 18 on Wimmeron Boulevard in Unity Township. Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact state police.
State police at Greensburg report two people suffered minor injuries during a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 11:28 a.m. Feb. 13. Police say a westbound 2006 GM Sierra driven by Matthew W. Ryan, 62, of Irwin was traveling directly behind a 2014 Toyota Rav4 driven by Gregor A. Timko, 57, of North Huntington and struck the Toyota. After initial impact, the Toyota struck the rear end of a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Robert W. Dietrick, 49, of Latrobe. Ryan suffered a suspected minor injury and was cited for following too closely. Nancy J. Timko, 76, a passenger of the Toyota, also suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported by Adamsburg and Community VFD to Westmoreland Regional Hospital.
State police at Kiski Valley report Kyle Yingling, 30, of Mineral Point was arrested around 5:06 p.m. Feb. 18 on Front Street in Derry Township after he texted a 27-year-old Blairsville woman numerous times after being served with a protection from abuse (PFA) order on Feb. 9. Charges were filed for violating the PFA order.
State police at Kiski Valley report Kyle Yingling, 30, of Mineral Point was arrested following a domestic dispute involving a 27-year-old Blairsville woman and six-year-old girl on Front Street in Derry Township around 5:21 p.m. Feb. 7. Charges were through District Judge Mark Bilik’s office.
State police at Kiski Valley report Chad Allen Moore, 48, of Fairmont, West Virginia, was arrested for DUI and public drunkenness after troopers responded to a report of a disturbance at Taco Bell on Route 22 in Salem Township around 6:21 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. According to police, Moore arrived at Taco Bell intoxicated and then attempted to leave the restaurant after having a verbal/physical altercation with an individual at the restaurant.
State police at Kiski Valley report Jesse Ezykowsky, 37, of Derry was arrested after he stole an iPad from Walmart in Salem Township on Hollywood Boulevard around 4:58 p.m. Feb. 17. Police say Ezykowsky attempted to pawn the iPad at The Jewelry Pawn and Exchange for $1,005.
State police at Indiana report a 33-year-old New Florence woman was arrested after troopers investigated a report of child abuse involving a 9-year-old girl on Colony Boulevard in Burrell Township around 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22. Police say a relative of the victim grabbed the victim by her arm and “tossed her to the other side of the room.” The victim complained of pain in her left wrist and was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center at Chestnut Ridge as a precaution. No bodily injuries were observed. Charges were filed through district court in Indiana County.
State police at Indiana report Madison Crist, 21, of Danville and Jordan Scarbrough, 22, of Pittsburgh were arrested for drug possession following a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Fiesta around 4:07 p.m. Feb. 17 along Route 22 in Burrell Township. Police say Crist and Scarbrough were in possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
