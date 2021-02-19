State police at Kiski Valley report a 33-year-old Latrobe woman was arrested after state police and fugitive task force members made contact with her on Walnut Drive in Derry Township and took her into custody without incident around 9:51 a.m. Feb. 3. Police say “numerous immediately recognizable drugs and drug paraphernalia” were viewed throughout the residence and, after a search warrant was obtained, seized by police. Charges are to be filed.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a westbound 2011 Toyota Prius driven on Route 22 in Salem Township struck a traffic signal, knocking it to the ground, while negotiating a left curve around 7:28 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. The driver, whose name was withheld, was issued a warning for not driving at a safe speed as he left the roadway covered in ice.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a northbound 1994 Dodge Caravan driven down a hill on Route 981 in Derry Township lost control on snow-covered roads and hit the guardrail several times around 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Police say the driver, whose name was withheld, related he lost his breaks and could not stop on the snow-covered roads. The driver was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a northbound 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 driven down a hill on Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township by Trevor V. Bartlebaugh, 23, of Blairsville lost control and went off the roadway and onto a property where it struck a parked, unoccupied 2011 Honda Accord around 3:28 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. Both vehicles were undrivable, police say. Bartlebaugh was cited for several traffic violations.
State police at Kiski Valley report Samuel Cottom, 39, of Latrobe was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a one-vehicle crash involving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire on the 130 Block of Industrial Boulevard in Derry Township around 9:28 p.m. Jan. 15. Charges will be filed through the office of District Judge Mark Bilik pending the operator’s lab results.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a westbound 2009 Nissan Frontier driven on Pittsburgh Street in Derry Township exited its lane and struck a mailbox, newspaper box and a fence post around 7:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 14. The Nissan entered back onto the roadway and crossed both lanes before striking an embankment on the northern shoulder. Derry Township VFD and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) assisted police on scene. The driver, whose name was withheld, was issued a warning for not driving at a safe speed due to icy conditions.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated a report of a firearms act violation on 4th Avenue in Bell Township around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, but found no violation. The incident was closed and unfounded.
